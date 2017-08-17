Cambodian health minister to attend Belt and Road forum for health cooperation in China

Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng will attend the Belt and Road
High Level Meeting for Health Cooperation to be held in Beijing on August 18 and 19, a health ministry statement said on Wednesday.
The meeting will bring together health leaders from the participating countries in the Belt and Road initiative and development partners, the statement said, adding that the participants will discuss ways to utilize the Belt and Road initiative to support health projects and to expand health coverage in the countries included in the initiative.
According to the statement, Bunheng will deliver his speech in the opening of the Belt and Road High Level Meeting for Health Cooperation on August 18.
The Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, known as the Belt and Road initiative, was proposed by China in 2013 with the aim of building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes.
To support the initiative, China has established the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
) and the Silk Road Fund.