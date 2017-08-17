Kenya suspends crackdown on civil society amid uproar

The Kenyan government on Wednesday ordered three-month suspension on the crackdown against two civil society organizations amid uproar from Kenyans and the international community.



Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i issued the directive following a raid by security and government agencies at African Center for Open Governance (AFRICOG) offices after it was shut down on Tuesday together with the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) over allegedly tax violation, employment laws and for operating without a license.



In a letter to NGOs Coordination Board Executive Director Mohamed Fazul on Wednesday, Matiang'i acknowledged the weighty legal, non-compliance and regulatory issues against the organizations.



He directed Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to immediately form an inclusive and representative committee to review their compliance with the help of the NGOs' board.



"This would include an opportunity for the organizations and any concerned stakeholders to engage with the board and effectively address any outstanding non-compliance issues that may have led to the de-registration of the two organizations," he said.



Matiangi said a review of the two organizations' compliance status must be undertaken before any action against them.



High Court last year declared a similar attempt to deregister the KHRC, as unconstitutional and faulted the NGOs Coordination Board of wrongfully deregistering the commission as well as intimidating an investigation against it.



The Wednesday raid came a day after the NGOs Coordination Board wrote to the directorate of criminal investigations (DCI) to shut down the organizations over claims they are operating illegally.



Fazul said the AFRICOG has not been registered and should be shut down. He also said its directors and members should be arrested for contravening the NGO provisions.



The raid and de-registration of the two organizations has been roundly condemned by Kenyans and the international community who termed it retrogressive.



AfriCOG Vice chairperson, Maina Kiai, has strongly condemned the action, again reading mischief as to why the government wants to shut down the body.



AfriCOG Lawyer, Harun Ndubi, and KHRC Executive Director, George Kegoro, have also condemned the raid, terming it ill-motivated and meant to intimidate NGOs that are critical of the government further discrediting the authenticity of the search warrant provided by the police.



Heads of EU missions in Kenya expressed great concern at the decision taken by the NGO Coordination Board regarding the two organizations.



"It is vital, particularly during this important period, that Civil Society Organizations are able to operate without harassment or hindrance in line with due process," said the envoys from 28 European bloc said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi.



The envoys also welcomed the announcement by the government to suspend the purge on the two organizations as well as his reassurances that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the government "are committed to ensuring unrestrained space for civil society, in all its diversity."



On its part, the EU observer mission which has been monitoring the elections in the country, called for the respect for the rule of law and constitutional rights, including freedom of association.



"We call on the Kenyan authorities to give civil society the space and security to work towards greater democracy for Kenyans," the EU observer mission said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the High Court has suspended a crackdown on the two civil society organizations after AfriCOG and seven rights activists moved to court to stop the board from interfering with its operations.



The petitioners said earlier on Wednesday that they wanted the board to bar the board headed by Mahamed from winding up its operations.



They also sought an order for the board to be stopped from freezing the lobby group's bank accounts. The High Court negated the raids carried out on the organization.

