Chinese 'Red Notice' fugitive repatriated from Indonesia

A Chinese smuggling suspect was repatriated from Indonesia to China on Wednesday.
The suspect, Ji, former people's congress deputy in a district of south China's Shenzhen City, and founder of a tech company, was involved in a smuggling case worth 321 million yuan (about 50 million US dollars).
Interpol issued a red notice, the closed instrument to an international arrest warrant, for the suspect in October at the request of China's Ministry of Public Security
(MPS).
The suspect, who had been on the run for 15 months, was arrested by Indonesian police on August 4. A team for the General Administration of Customs (GAC) brought him from Indonesia to China.
According to the police, Ji's company purchased luxury clothing in Europe and America and shipped it to Hong Kong, before hiring individuals to take with them or clearing the goods to Shenzhen as personal items to avoid taxes.
Another 13 suspects involved stood trial on June 9, 2017.