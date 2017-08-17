Anti-AIDS official punished over selling fake drugs to HIV sufferers

An official of a disease control center in central China's Henan Province has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) for selling fake drugs to patients.



According to the center in Luoyang City, Xie Yafeng, former chief of the infectious diseases department, sold unauthorized traditional Chinese medicine products that he said "could cure AIDS" to AIDS patients and HIV positive people.



Though he said all the drugs would be offered free for the sake of public benefit, the patients were required to pay a physical examination fee and expenses to cover the accommodation of an anti-AIDS "expert."



The center suspended Xie from his post in June.



In response to complaints from the patients, the local discipline inspection commission expelled him from the CPC and punished other officials involved in the case.



China has been offering free antiretroviral drugs to AIDS patients and HIV positive people since 2003.

