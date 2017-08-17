Man sentenced to Life without parole for murdering Chinese student in 2014

A 21-year-old man, Andrew Garcia, was sentenced to imprisonment for life without parole on Wednesday, for the fatal beating of a 24-year-old Chinese University of Southern California (USC) engineering graduate student Xinran Ji using a baseball-bat in 2014.



"we lost the sunshine of our life, he is our only child. The people of our age are planning the weddings for their children, but we will never have the chance to prepare a wedding for our child. For these years, Xinran's mother can only sleep with sleeping pills." Songbo Ji, the victim's father Wednesday spoke through a Mandarin translator in the court.



In the court, the victim's mother was too distressing to make a speech, while facing the families and relative of the victim from China, Garcia sat there motionless and stared straight blankly.



"Xinran came to the US with his dream, no one expected that he would be brutally killed. We are begging you to sentence him with the most severe punishment. I was supposed to hug my excellent nephew here, but now I can only hold his picture," said Zhaohui, Du, the aunt of the victim.



Garcia and his three other partners attempted to rob Ji near USC campus, when Ji was walking home from a study session on July 24, 2014. Garcia was convicted on June 8 of first-degree murder.



His co-defendant, the 19 years old Alejandra Guerrero, was convicted last October of first-degree murder for attacking Ji with a wrench. Guerrero is waiting for sentencing, who also faces up to life in prison without parole.



Two other young men Jonathan Del Carmen, 22 and Alberto Ochoa, 20 are still waiting their trials in Ji's killing.



"This is the best result of judgement we can expect so far. The victim will stay in the prison for his whole life time as long as the legislation is not changed." Rose Tsai, the attorney who represents Ji's family in this case, told Xinhua.



The director of media relation in USC, Eddie North-Hager also made a speech at the court. He noted that a Xinran Ji Memorial Scholarship had been established at the university, the graduate students of the engineering from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region will be qualified to apply for it.

