Saudi king orders opening of land border for Qatari pilgrims

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered on Wednesday to allow pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia via the land port without electronic permits, Al Arabiya local news reported.



This decree came upon the mediation of Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Abdullah bin Jassem Al Thani.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the Qatari national who asserted Saudi-Qatari ties and requested the opening of Salwa border to Qatari pilgrims.



King Salman also ordered Saudi planes to move all Qatari pilgrims to perform Hajj on his expenses.



Saudi Arabia leads other three countries, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in severing diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar that was enforced from June, accusing Qatar of interfering in their affairs and promoting extremists.



As part of the boycott, Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar and banned Qatari planes from crossing its airspace.

