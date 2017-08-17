Turkey prods EU to implement refugee deal by providing due compensation

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday urged the European Union (EU) to fulfill its promise to provide the due compensation under a program to resettle Syrian refugees.



Yildirim made the call at a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Juri Ratas, whose country is holding the rotating six-month EU presidency, the Anadolu Agency reported.



During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the Turkey-EU refugee deal and Turkey's EU membership bid.



"We have launched a program with the EU on the refugee crisis but this program doesn't run at the desired speed," Yildirim said, adding that Turkey had received only 80 million euros (9.3 million US dollars) out of a promised 3-billion-euro budget to help Syrian refugees.



Turkey is one of the first countries to bear the burden of resettling refugees caused by the wars in Iraq and Syria, Yildirim said.



He said that more than 3 million refugees had been sheltered in Turkey since 2011.



Ratas said he appreciated Turkey's excellent work in preventing a refugee influx into EU countries.



The two leaders also discussed Turkey's EU membership bid, which came to a halt following the crackdown launched by Turkish government in the wake of a failed military coup in 2016.



Yildirim said he expected Ratas's visit to help renew Turkey's ties with the EU.



"We are waiting for some steps to revive Turkey-EU relations. I hope that some concrete developments could happen under your EU presidency," Yildirim said.

