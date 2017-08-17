Former US Presidents Bush condemn hatred

In response to the weekend Charlottesville incident, former US President George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush issued a joint statement Wednesday condemning hatred in all forms.



The statement from former presidents George W. Bush, 71, and his father George H.W. Bush, 93, was released by family spokesman Jim McGrath, according to local newspaper report.



The report quoted the statement as saying that "America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms."



"As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city's most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: We are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights," the statement said.



"We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country," said the statement.



The elder Bush has been hospitalized twice this year for pneumonia. He was most recently discharged in late April after a two-week hospital stay.



Three were dead and dozens injured when violent clashes erupted between white supremacists and counterdemonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

