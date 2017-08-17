UN chief urges DPRK to fully implement international obligations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) should "fully comply with international obligations" and "engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue" in order to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula
.
Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said "the Security Council was united in adopting Resolution 2371 on August 5," adding "this resolution sends an unambiguous message regarding the peace and security obligations of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
"In particular, tensions related to the Korean Peninsula are at levels not seen in decades. We remember the enormous suffering caused by the Korean War that began 67 years ago," the UN chief noted.
The secretary-general stressed that over three million people were killed in the Korean War. Many nations were directly engaged and experienced heavy losses.
"We need to heed the lessons of history, not to repeat the mistakes," he stressed.
Guterres said that "it is obviously my role as UN Secretary-General to support the comprehensive implementation of Security Council resolutions, namely this last one."
He urged all member states to fully fulfill their related obligations.
"All concerned parties should also recognize that the unified adoption of Resolution 2371 represents an opportunity for diplomatic engagement and renewed dialogue to solve this crisis."
"I welcome the continued critical engagement by Member States and support the call of the Republic of Korea to the DPRK to engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue," he noted.
There are many possible avenues for this dialogue, from various bilateral formations to the Six-Party Talks, he said.
The Secretary-General disclosed that he conveyed this message Tuesday to the representatives of the Six-Party Talks, adding that "for my part, I want to repeat that my good offices are always available."
He also called on the international community to send a clear, coherent message to the leadership of the DPRK: "fully comply with international obligations, work towards reopening communication channels and support efforts to deescalate the situation."
"The solution to this crisis must be political," he stressed, noting that the potential consequences of military action are "too horrific to even contemplate."