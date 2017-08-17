SpaceX Dragon arrives at space station: NASA

The photo released by SpaceX on Aug. 14, 2017 shows Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft sitting on the top, launching at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the United States. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida on Monday, sending the U.S. space firm's last new first-generation Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft sitting on the top, blasted off from a launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT), according to a live webcast by the US space agency NASA. (Xinhua)

SpaceX's unmanned Dragon cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday after two days of journey from Earth, the US space agency NASA said."While the International Space Station was traveling over the Pacific Ocean north of New Zealand, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli captured the Dragon spacecraft at 6:52 a.m. EDT (1052 GMT) using the station's robotic arm," NASA said in a statement.About two hours later, it was berthed to the Harmony module of the orbiting laboratory and the hatch between them is scheduled to be opened as soon as later Wednesday, it said.The cargo spacecraft lifted off from Florida on Monday. It's the 12th of up to 20 missions to the space station that SpaceX will fly for NASA under a multi-year commercial resupply services contract.It's also the last time SpaceX launched a brand-new first-generation Dragon vehicle. The company said it will only launch reused Dragon spacecraft for the remaining resupply missions.For this mission, the Dragon was carrying more than 6,400 pounds (2,902 kilograms) of supplies and payloads including a sweet treat for the astronauts.