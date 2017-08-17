Chinese naval fleet arrives in Tanzania for friendly visit

A Chinese naval fleet arrived on Wednesday at Dar es Salaam port for a four-day friendly visit to Tanzania.



A welcome ceremony was held at the port with the participation of more than 350 Chinese working and living in Tanzania.



Representatives of the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) also attended the ceremony.



The Chinese fleet comprises destroyer Changchun, guided-missile frigate Jingzhou and supply vessel Chaohu.



Lu Youqing, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, speaking at a ceremony to receive the ship, praised the Tanzanian government and the TPDF for efforts made in strengthening ties between the two countries.



"Tanzania has been a longtime friend of China since the time of Tanzania's first President Julius Nyerere," said Lu.



Various activities including cultural and sports competition will be held between naval forces of the two countries during the visit.

