China, Laos to enhance cooperation in information, culture, tourism

China and Laos have in recent years made great progress in exchange and cooperation in information, culture and tourism and the two countries will further enhance cooperation in these fields, officials said Wednesday.



Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Savankhone Razmountry and Chinese Consul General in northern Laos' Luang Prabang Li Baoguang, made the pledge Tuesday at an annual meeting on information and media work in northern Laos, according to a press release from the Consulate General on Wednesday.



The two sides exchanged views on promotion of information, culture and tourism cooperation in the six provinces of northern Laos.



The launching of Laos' first satellite by China in 2015 has greatly improved the broadcasting conditions of Laos radio and television. In 2014, Laos' state television and China central television, China's Guangxi broadcasting station signed a cooperation agreement on strengthening exchanges of video data and live signals, Lao officials said.



Meanwhile more and more Chinese tourists are travelling to Laos, advancing the development of Lao tourism industry. According to Lao media report, in 2016, 70,000 out of a total of 640,000 person-times which visited Luang Prabang were Chinese tourists. Bilateral economic, trade and personnel exchanges are expected to further increase on the completion of China-Laos railway in 2021.



Savankhone suggested the northern part of Laos take advantages of its border position and further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Yunnan and Guangxi of China.



He hoped that China will intensify efforts in training media personnel, upgrading media equipment and the broadcasting of Chinese radio and television programs in Laos.



Li Baoguang spoke highly of Savankhone's positive evaluation of bilateral cooperation and appreciated his suggestion on promoting bilateral exchanges and cooperation in information, culture and tourism.

