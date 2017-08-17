US Army helicopter carrying 5 crew members crashes off Hawaii coast

A US Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying five crew members crashed off Hawaii cost local time Tuesday night and the rescue teams have found debris, a spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.



Tara Molle, spokeswoman of United States Coast Guard (USCG) District 14, confirmed with Xinhua that an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five crew aboard fell down approximately two miles (3.2 kilometers ) west of Kaena Point, Oahu island Tuesday.



Hawaii is a US state in the Central Pacific consisting of a number of islands.



"We received a call at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday," she said. "And the debris has been found 11:28 p.m. We are searching for personnel on board."



She said a HC-130 airplane and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, both from Coast Guard, and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Wheeler Army Airfield, joined the search and rescue operation with boats from Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department.



The crashed helicopter are from Wheeler Army Airfield, she added.



It is the second crash accident of US Army's UH-60 helicopter in four months. In April, a Blackhawk from Fort Belvoir of Virginia crashed on a southern Maryland golf course, killing one crew member and injuring other two.

