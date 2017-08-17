Landmines kill 27 civilians in restive Ukrainian region this year: OSCE

Landmine explosions in the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine have killed at least 27 civilians this year, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on here Wednesday.



Besides, 62 residents of the restive region were injured in 2017 after stepping on the mines or unexploded ordnance, the OSCE special monitoring mission to Ukraine said in a report.



The landmines pose a particular challenge to people living across the contact line, endangering their lives and limiting freedom of movement, the report said.



The OSCE has called on the sides of the conflict to step up their mine-clearing efforts in an attempt to avoid fresh landmine-related casualties.



According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the East European country will need 10 to 15 years to clear the landmines that had been planted during the conflict that raged between government troops and pro-independence insurgents since April 2014.

