Continuous waterfall causes flood in large part of E and NE India

Villagers cross flood with crude raft towards higher area at the Purnea district of India's eastern state Bihar on August 15, 2017. Recent continuous waterfall caused flood in large part of eastern and northeastern India, among which are Bihar, West Bengal and Assam states mostly affected. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Rescuers transport flood-affected villagers with rubber dinghy to safe area at the Purnea district of India's eastern state Bihar on August 15, 2017. Recent continuous waterfall caused flood in large part of eastern and northeastern India, among which are Bihar, West Bengal and Assam states mostly affected. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Villagers wade through flood with their belongings towards higher area at the Purnea district of India's eastern state Bihar on August 15, 2017. Recent continuous waterfall caused flood in large part of eastern and northeastern India, among which are Bihar, West Bengal and Assam states mostly affected. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Villagers wade through flood with their belongings towards higher area at the Purnea district of India's eastern state Bihar on August 15, 2017. Recent continuous waterfall caused flood in large part of eastern and northeastern India, among which are Bihar, West Bengal and Assam states mostly affected. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Living materials are distributed to flood-affected villagers at the Purnea district of India's eastern state Bihar on August 15, 2017. Recent continuous waterfall caused flood in large part of eastern and northeastern India, among which are Bihar, West Bengal and Assam states mostly affected. (Xinhua/Stringer)