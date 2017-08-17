China's Discovery ROV collects samples from Caroline Seamount

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a sea anemone on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2017. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a shrimp on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2017. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a sea lily on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2017. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a sponge on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 14, 2017. The sponge, with a white reticulate body and crystal thorns, is known as Venus' flower basket. In traditional Asian cultures, Venus' flower baskets were given as wedding gifts because the sponge symbiotically houses two small shrimps, a male and a female, who live out their lives inside the sponge. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a fish on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2017. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a yellow sponge on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 14, 2017. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a fish on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2017. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)

Photo taken by China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery shows a white sponge on the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 14, 2017. China's remote operated vehicle (ROV) Discovery, carried by China's Kexue (Science) research vessel, dived to collect videos, information and samples from the Caroline Seamount in the western Pacific Ocean. (Xinhua/Xu Kuidong)