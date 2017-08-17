10th Singapore Night Festival to be held from Aug. 18 to 26

Journalists preview one of the light installations of the Singapore Night Festival on Aug. 16, 2017. The 10th Singapore Night Festival will be held from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A journalist previews one of the light installations of the Singapore Night Festival on Aug. 16, 2017. The 10th Singapore Night Festival will be held from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A journalist previews one of the light installations of the Singapore Night Festival on Aug. 16, 2017. The 10th Singapore Night Festival will be held from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

People preview one of the light installations of the Singapore Night Festival on Aug. 16, 2017. The 10th Singapore Night Festival will be held from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A journalist previews one of the light installations of the Singapore Night Festival on Aug. 16, 2017. The 10th Singapore Night Festival will be held from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Journalists preview one of the light installations of the Singapore Night Festival on Aug. 16, 2017. The 10th Singapore Night Festival will be held from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)