3,450 contestants participate in China robot competition

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/17 11:00:15

Contestants compete at China robot competition in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 16, 2017. A total of 3,450 contestants from 210 universities participated in the contest.(Xinhua/Lu Jie)


 

Contestants adjust robots at China robot competition in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 16, 2017. A total of 3,450 contestants from 210 universities participated in the contest.(Xinhua/Lu Jie)


 

A contestant adjusts a robot at China robot competition in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 16, 2017. A total of 3,450 contestants from 210 universities participated in the contest.(Xinhua/Lu Jie)


 

A fight between robots is held at China robot competition in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 16, 2017. A total of 3,450 contestants from 210 universities participated in the contest.(Xinhua/Lu Jie)


 

Posted in: IT,SCI-TECH
blog comments powered by Disqus