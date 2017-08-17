Qiandaohu Lake in China's Zhejiang under stricter protection

Workers clean the surface of the Qiandaohu Lake in Chun'an County of east China's Zhejiang Province Aug. 16, 2017. The lake, a famous scenic spot, is under stricter protection now as the local government issued a zero emission policy according to which garbage disposal, residents' waste water and vehicle emission are under tighter control. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A transport boat waits to load the wast water from a hotel on the Qiandaohu Lake in Chun'an County of east China's Zhejiang Province Aug. 16, 2017. The lake, a famous scenic spot, is under stricter protection now as the local government issued a zero emission policy according to which garbage disposal, residents' waste water and vehicle emission are under tighter control. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Workers collect the waste water from an island hotel in Qiandaohu Lake in Chun'an County of east China's Zhejiang Province Aug. 16, 2017. The lake, a famous scenic spot, is under stricter protection now as the local government issued a zero emission policy according to which garbage disposal, residents' waste water and vehicle emission are under tighter control. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)