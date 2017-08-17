Sea food imported form Pakistan highly demanded in NW China

Guo Gen, a local chef, chooses the sea food imported from Pakistan in Karamay City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2017. Delicacy on the local eaters' tables made of fish and crustaceans imported form the Pakistan market is highly demanded in the Chinese inland city that sometimes they are already sold out even before arrival. (Xinhua/Bai Jiali)

Lobsters imported from Pakistan is displayed in a dish in Karamay City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2017. Delicacy on the local eaters' tables made of fish and crustaceans imported form the Pakistan market is highly demanded in the Chinese inland city that sometimes they are already sold out even before arrival. (Xinhua/Bai Jiali)

Workers examine the sea food imported from Pakistan in Karamay City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2017. Delicacy on the local eaters' tables made of fish and crustaceans imported form the Pakistan market is highly demanded in the Chinese inland city that sometimes they are already sold out even before arrival. (Xinhua/Bai Jiali)

Guo Gen, a local chef, prepares a dish with lobsters imported from Pakistan in Karamay City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2017. Delicacy on the local eaters' tables made of fish and crustaceans imported form the Pakistan market is highly demanded in the Chinese inland city that sometimes they are already sold out even before arrival. (Xinhua/Bai Jiali)