NE China county introduces environment friendly planting system

A pattern is seen in a rice field in Sishilidian Village of Changxin Town, Helan County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Aug. 16, 2017. Helan, a rice producing county near the Yellow River, is introducing a more environment friendly planting system that incorporates fish culture in the paddy field, using less fertilizer and pesticide. Meanwhile a series of field patterns are created to boost the local tourism. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Rice of different colors is seen in the field in Sishilidian Village of Changxin Town, Helan County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Aug. 16, 2017. Helan, a rice producing county near the Yellow River, is introducing a more environment friendly planting system that incorporates fish culture in the paddy field, using less fertilizer and pesticide. Meanwhile a series of field patterns are created to boost the local tourism. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Tourists visit a farming and sightseeing park in Sishilidian Village of Changxin Town, Helan County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Aug. 16, 2017. Helan, a rice producing county near the Yellow River, is introducing a more environment friendly planting system that incorporates fish culture in the paddy field, using less fertilizer and pesticide. Meanwhile a series of field patterns are created to boost the local tourism. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A worker operates a fish feeder over a rice field in Sishilidian Village of Changxin Town, Helan County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Aug. 16, 2017. Helan, a rice producing county near the Yellow River, is introducing a more environment friendly planting system that incorporates fish culture in the paddy field, using less fertilizer and pesticide. Meanwhile a series of field patterns are created to boost the local tourism. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)