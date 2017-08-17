400 dead, 600 missing in Sierra Leone mudslide

Relatives of victims of floods gather outside a morgue in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Aug. 16, 2017. Nearly 400 people are confirmed dead and at least 600 missing following a devastating mudslide and floods in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. (Xinhua/Ishmael Sallieu Koroma)

