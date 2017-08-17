A blind Tibetan girl's way to music

Photo taken in 2008 shows Deqen Yuzhen using a typewriter at the school for blind children in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Deqen Yuzhen, who was born on Sept. 14, 1998, is the daughter of a herdsman family in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Unfortunately she lost her sight due to a serious illness when she was a baby. She was sent to the school for blind children in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region at the age of nine and transferred to blind children's school of Shanghai in 2014. With her gift for singing, she received the attention of Yu Lihong, a professor at Shanghai Conservatory of Music. Professor Yu has been tutoring Deqen Yuzhen on singing ever since. She held a concert of herself this June at Shanghai Conservatory of Music. (Xinhua)





Deqen Yuzhen (R front) interacts with students and faculty members at a school in Hezuo City, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, in July of 2016.









Deqen Yuzhen sings on the prairie of her hometown, Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017.









Deqen Yuzhen and her good friend Sangey Zhoema (R) chat on the prairie of her hometown, Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017.









File photo taken in 2009 shows Deqen Yuzhen covered with hadas after performing at a party in the school for blind children at southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.









Deqen Yuzhen listens messages with her cellphone on the prairie of her hometown, Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017.









Deqen Yuzhen (L front) sings with her tutor Professor Yu Lihong at a concert of hers in Shanghai Conservatory of Music, east China's Shanghai Municipality, June 26, 2017.









Deqen Yuzhen (L) talks to her younger brother at their tent on the prairie of her hometown, Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017.




