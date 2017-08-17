US President Donald Trump
said on Wednesday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) made a "wise" decision not to launch missiles towards Guam.
"The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!" Trump wrote in a tweet, adding that the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un "made a very wise and well reasoned decision."
In response to Xinhua's request for comments on Trump's tweet, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said here at a briefing that the State Department was "certainly on the same page" with Trump.
"I don't think there's anyone in the US government or anyone in the world who would like to see the DPRK go forward with its threats to do anything to US territories or any other nation or ally of ours," Nauert said.
The DPRK military said last week that its plan to launch four ballistic missiles into water around Guam would be ready by mid-August and its implementation would depend on a decision by Kim Jong Un.
It was a response to US President Donald Trump's unusually stern warning to the DPRK on Aug. 8, when he said: "North Korea
(DPRK) best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
The DPRK's official news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday that Kim reviewed the plan on Monday when visiting the Command of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army.
The KCNA said Kim would assess "the foolish and stupid conduct" of the United States before proceeding with the missile launching plan.