All-women Indian navy crew set to circumnavigate globe

Six female officers of Indian Navy crew will set sail later this month in the country's first attempt to circumnavigate the globe by an all-women crew.



The crew members of the sailing vessel INSV Tarini met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday and explained to him about the expedition, called Navika Sagar Parikrama, which will start and end in the coastal state of Goa.



"He (Modi) exhorted them to project India's capabilities and strengths across the world and also encouraged them to write and share their experiences after the successful completion of the voyage," the Indian government said in a statement. Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi will lead the expedition on INSV Tarini, a 55-foot home-made sailing vessel that was inducted into the Indian Navy earlier this year.

