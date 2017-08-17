China central bank pumps money into market

China's central bank conducted cash injection via open market operations to ease liquidity on Thursday.



The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted 60 billion yuan (about 9 billion US dollars) of seven-day reverse repos and 40 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos, with interest rates of 2.45 percent and 2.60 percent,respectively.



The injection saw a net 50 billion yuan in cash pumped into the market on Thursday, offset by 50 billion yuan in maturing reverse repos.



In Thursday's interbank market, the overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate, which measures the cost at which banks lend to one another, rose 1.39 basis points to 2.8352 percent.



The central bank has increasingly relied on open-market operations for liquidity, rather than cuts in interest rates or reserve requirement ratios.



China set the tone of its monetary policy in 2017 as prudent and neutral, keeping an appropriate liquidity level but avoiding excessive liquidity injections.



The central bank has tried to strike a balance between financial deleveraging, aimed at defusing risks, and shoring up economic growth.

