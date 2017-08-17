Heavy rain kills four in central China

Continuous rainfall in central China's Hunan Province since last Friday has claimed the lives of four people and more than 750,000 suffered losses, local authorities said Thursday.



Heavy rain battered more than 193 townships in Hunan. More than 1,000 houses collapsed, and 43,160 hectares of crops were damaged, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters



The local government has evacuated around 88,500 people.



The rain also left highways and bridges blocked or damaged, power supply and communications interrupted and reservoirs overflowing, while some 20 tourist areas have been temporarily closed in the province due to safety concerns.



Local government has dispatched rescue teams and sent relief goods to the affected areas.



A new round of heavy rain is forecast to fall this weekend in central and northern Hunan, according to local meteorological authorities.

