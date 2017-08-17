Workers from BKSDA try to examine wounded Sumatran elephant in Indonesia

Workers from Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) gather to examine a Sumatran elephant after it has been shot by hunters in Aceh, Indonesia on Aug. 16, 2017. BKSDA said that the population of Sumatran elephant has continued to decline in recent years. (Xinhua/Junaidi)

Workers from Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) try to examine a Sumatran elephant after it has been shot by hunters in Aceh, Indonesia on Aug. 16, 2017. BKSDA said that the population of Sumatran elephant has continued to decline in recent years. (Xinhua/Junaidi)

Workers from Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) try to examine a Sumatran elephant after it has been shot by hunters in Aceh, Indonesia on Aug. 16, 2017. BKSDA said that the population of Sumatran elephant has continued to decline in recent years. (Xinhua/Junaidi)