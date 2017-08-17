Fishing season starts in famed Chihu Lake

Autumn fishing begins at a fish farm in Chihu Lake in Jiujiang County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The well-protected lake, which covers an area of approximately 400 hectares, is known as a key source of high-quality fish that often sell across the country. Tens of trucks have assembled near the lake to transport the fish out. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Fengsheng)

Autumn fishing begins at a fish farm in Chihu Lake in Jiujiang County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The well-protected lake, which covers an area of approximately 400 hectares, is known as a key source of high-quality fish that often sell across the country. Tens of trucks have assembled near the lake to transport the fish out. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Fengsheng)

Autumn fishing begins at a fish farm in Chihu Lake in Jiujiang County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The well-protected lake, which covers an area of approximately 400 hectares, is known as a key source of high-quality fish that often sell across the country. Tens of trucks have assembled near the lake to transport the fish out. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Fengsheng)

Autumn fishing begins at a fish farm in Chihu Lake in Jiujiang County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The well-protected lake, which covers an area of approximately 400 hectares, is known as a key source of high-quality fish that often sell across the country. Tens of trucks have assembled near the lake to transport the fish out. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Fengsheng)

Autumn fishing begins at a fish farm in Chihu Lake in Jiujiang County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The well-protected lake, which covers an area of approximately 400 hectares, is known as a key source of high-quality fish that often sell across the country. Tens of trucks have assembled near the lake to transport the fish out. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Fengsheng)