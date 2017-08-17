2017 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Wedding Fair opens

The wedding hall at the fair Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin successfully held an eye-catching summer wedding fair on August 6.As a worldwide first-rate luxury hotel brand, the Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin invited around 350 couples and guests from all walks of life to attend the grand ceremony entitled A Midsummer Night's Dream and witness the retro and beautiful wedding process.This wedding fair was a feast for the eyes of the "A Midsummer Night's Dream" wedding theme with purple and gold as the main hues. Along with the neoclassicism design styles of the banquet hall of the hotel, a retro and romantic love garden was created, immersing guests in the memories and longing for beautiful love.The entry ceremony of the renowned "royal carriage" of the hotel and the Rolls-Royce wedding car were also displayed during the event, becoming the greatest highlight. Products like the themed desserts, high-end wedding dresses, senior custom-made men's wear and VR shooting were presented to the guests, thus integrating nobility, elegance, dreams and fashion.Ritz-Carlton Hotels have been well-known for their individualized services and the wedding palace that embodies true love. The professional services of the staff and the sincere and considerate treatment shown by the Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin have created the unique and unforgettable memories of wedding ceremonies for more than 400 newly-wed couples.This event also introduced the hotel's wedding team to the guests and showcased the famous one-stop wedding services of Ritz-Carlton Hotels.