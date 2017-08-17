The Ritz-Carlton holds Singaporean food festival

Dishes at the Singaporean food festival Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

To commemorate the 52nd National Day of Singapore, from August 16 to 23 guests can experience the true meaning of "Shiok" at Foods' Sensational Singapore Food Festival at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou.Two guest chefs, Ong Kim Hui and Chef Cheang Kuang Hui, from the renowned Colony restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, have served up a melting pot of flavors influenced by Chinese, Malay, Indian and Peranakan cuisine, reflective of Singapore's multicultural culinary heritage.Savor a plethora of local flavors at Foods restaurant for one week. Commonly referred to as one of Singapore's quintessential delicacies, chili crabs, Bak Kut Teh (tender pork ribs simmered in aromatic herbal broth) and Katong Laksa (fragrant coconut curry noodle dish). Other specialties include Hainanese chicken rice, premium lamb rendang or tandoori lamb and Singapore's big head prawn and crayfish noodle and Tarik, a hot milk tea beverage"Shiok is a Singlish term to express sheer pleasure and happiness. Singaporeans commonly use this expression to describe extreme satisfaction." Lincoln Lim, executive sous chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou and a Singaporean living in Guangzhou, said."Singapore is a tiny country with a big appetite. In Singapore, food is viewed as crucial to national identity and a unifying cultural thread. The food festival is a stellar opportunity to showcase Singapore's tapestry of diverse cultures. I am excited to share the food of my country with our guests, and hope you will love it as much as I do."