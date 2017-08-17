Walmart and PepsiCo support Nutritious Meals program

A girl enjoys nutritious meal. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo





Walmart China (Walmart) and PepsiCo Greater China Region (PepsiCo) announced on August 17 that they will support the Nutritious Meals program initiated by the China Foundation for Poverty-Alleviation (CFPA) to improve the nutritional status of students in impoverished areas by consumer engagements.



The two companies plan to raise more than 2 million yuan ($299,832) through Walmart national online and offline platforms from August 17 to August 30, aiming to offer one year of nutritious meals for over 2,500 children and donate Caring Kitchen facilities to more than ten schools in poor areas. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats brand participated in the joint CSR campaign.



This is the first national online and offline corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign jointly carried out by Walmart and PepsiCo across China. Between August 17 and 30, Chinese consumers can take part in the Nutritious Meals program by donating at the cashiers of more than 400 Walmart Shopping Malls and Sam's Clubs. Walmart and PepsiCo will match 1 yuan for each 1 yuan donation consumers to support the Nutritious Meals program, providing one egg and one pack of milk for children of poor areas. In addition, PepsiCo will donate 1 yuan to support CFPA's Nutritious Meals program for every consumer's purchase of one unit of Quaker products at all Walmart Shopping Malls, Sam's Clubs, Walmart APP and Walmart's flagship store on JD.com. Meanwhile, consumers can scan the bar code to donate through an online platform, or donate their footsteps to Together, Let Us Donate to the Nutritious Meals program on Tencent's Charity Hiker.



Together, Let Us Donate to the Nutritious Meals program is Walmart's innovative fundraising mechanism, by way of consumer donation together with matching funds of Walmart and its suppliers. Children's Food Safety & Nutrition is one of Walmart's three CSR strategies in China. In 2011, Walmart took part in CFPA's Nutritious Meals program for the first time, and kicked off the Together, Let Us Donate to the Nutritious Meals CSR campaign in 2015 and 2016, establishing online and offline donation channels and launching the innovative fundraising mechanism of customer donation coupled with matching funds from Walmart and its suppliers.



Since 2011, Walmart has donated approximately 7 million yuan to the Nutritious Meals program, effectively improving the nutritional status of children in poor areas by providing nutrition meals, caring kitchens and nutritional educations. Walmart's donation has provided 1.3 million portions of nutritious meals to more than 5,000 students in 21 primary schools in Shilin County in Yunnan Province, Weining County in Guizhou Province, Jianghua County in Hunan Province, Lingyun County in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Longhua County in Hebei Province. In addition, they have provided kitchenware facilities to ten primary schools in Shilin County in Yunnan Province, Weining County in Guizhou Province, Jianghua County in Hunan Province and Longhua County in Hebei Province, benefiting nearly 1,700 students.





Three children hold the free nutritious meal they received from PepsiCo and Walmart. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo





As one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, PepsiCo is dedicated to providing a great variety of delicious food and beverage products for consumers, and PepsiCo's Quaker is the No.1 hot cereal brand in China.



In December 2015, PepsiCo launched PepsiCo Nutrition in Action program with CFPA and Chinese Nutrition Society (CNS) to jointly support Nutritious meals program, aiming to enhance the nutritional level and health awareness of students in poor and rural areas in central and western China. PepsiCo donated its nutritious Quaker products rich in dietary fiber paired with eggs and milk to continuously improve the nutritional status of youngsters in the midwest parts of China. As of today, the donation made by PepsiCo Foundation, PepsiCo GCR and PepsiCo associates in China has exceeded 1.7 million yuan, provided more than 350,000 servings of nutritious breakfast for over 3,000 rural students in the indigent area of Zhaotong, Yunnan Province. Besides and about 300 staff members were provided to give nutrition knowledge training.



In October 2016, PepsiCo announced the global sustainability agenda designed to foster continued business growth in a way that responds to changing consumer and societal needs. The company's efforts, which focus on creating a healthier relationship between people and food, include specific 2025 goals to continue transforming PepsiCo's food and beverage product portfolio, contribute to a more sustainable global food system and help make local communities more prosperous.



PepsiCo promises to provide access to at least three billion servings of nutritious foods and beverages to underserved communities and consumers by 2025. PepsiCo's Nutrition in Action program in China and the joint CSR campaign with Walmart are embodiments of our long-term In China, For China, With China strategy, which is the China manifestation of PepsiCo's Performance with Purpose philosophy.





