Indian president pitches for world-class safety measures in mines

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday asked mining companies in the country to look after the safety of laborers and put in place world-class safety measures in mines to prevent accidents.



"The safety of people should be accorded top most priority. The mining sector gives employment to more than one million people daily. But it should be borne in mind that mining does not result in degradation of environment," Kovind said.



The president also asked the mining companies to take care of their laborers as well as their families and pitched for a policy for the same.



"Mining companies should also make a policy for the welfare of labourers and their families," he said while giving away the National Safety Awards (Mines) at a function in the Indian capital.



In all, 37 winner prizes and 34 runner-up prizes were given to the winning mines. The award recognizes any notable and exemplary performance for prevention of accidents in mines, a labor ministry statement has said.

