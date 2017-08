Chinese, Thai air forces to conduct joint training

Six aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force arrived at an air base in Thailand Thursday for a joint training exercise with the Thai air force from Thursday to Sept. 3.



The training, the second of its kind, is expected to test their combat tactics and weaponry, and to improve their actual combat training, according to the PLA air force.



The first joint training of the two air forces took place in Thailand in November 2015.