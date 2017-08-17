Happy birthday:



A new job opportunity is heading your way. You will have to act fast though, as you are not the only one looking to make a career move. Sharing your thoughts and plans for the future with that someone special will improve your relationship. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 7, 17, 18.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Romance is in the air tonight. This will be a good time to make plans that will allow you to meet someone new or give you the opportunity to get to know someone interesting a little better. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



It would be best if you avoided making changes at home. If you don't, you are highly likely to overspending or starting a project that you don't have time to finish. The stars will shine on you when it comes to artistic activities. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Make health, wealth and legal issues a priority or else they may escalate into something far beyond your control. Negotiations will progress smoothly today. Don't hesitate to take a more forceful stance. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



This will be a good time to get to the bottom of any uncomfortable feelings you have been experiencing. Mediation will allow you to focus better so you can get a glimpse into what is going on in your subconscious. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will be able to improve your earning potential by furthering your education. Although it may cut into your free time, consider taking some night classes. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Technology is going to play a major role in getting you access to an amazing opportunity. Whatever you do make sure you stay connected to the Internet. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The time has come for you to make use of a talent you have always had but never developed. This may involve taking some classes, or just practicing on your own. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Business matters will take center place today, so be prepared to make a deal. Be creative when it comes to making investments and you will end up creating new opportunities that promise greater prosperity. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be able to cut health issues off at the pass by engaging in more physical activities. You will find that these become even more enjoyable when you include other people in on the fun! An impulsive move or decision will cost you in the long run. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Make sure you listen to the voice of reason and experience. You will be able to avoid a major problem by doing so. Keep an open mind when it comes to talking with your partner about what you want to do this weekend. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your intuition will lead you to the right financial decisions. Focus on family today. Go out of your way to improve your relationships with those closest to you. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Change is unavoidable. You will only make yourself miserable if you insist on clinging to the past. Focus on the future and you will set yourself free. ✭✭✭✭