puzzle
ACROSS
1 Part of some tricky billiard shots
6 Business abbr.
10 Is a thespian
14 Certain Gulf State resident
15 Confidently affirm
16 Put on a sulky face
17 Model alert! (Part 1)
19 Sport played on horseback or in water
20 Exaggerator's suffix
21 Weaver's apparatus
22 Saffron-flavored rice dish
24 It may be represented by a rooster
25 Computerized records
26 Bowling sites
29 Feeling more achy
30 Not mine or theirs
31 Melody
32 Part of a rose
36 Touchy or sensitive
37 Weeped buckets
38 Drink heavily
39 Calls, in poker
40 Abhor
41 Large portion of the population
42 "The gift that ___ on giving"
44 Wasn't exactly truthful
45 Watts' relatives
48 Be genuinely concerned
49 With less slack
50 Great Lakes city
51 Extremely dangerous snake
54 Match up, as watches
55 Model alert! (Part 2)
58 "To ___ His Own"
59 Some servers at banquets
60 AKA, to a criminal
61 Covered with smoky cinders
62 It can be more
63 Any flower or cactus, e.g.
DOWN
1 Dove shelter
2 Andy's partner of old radio
3 Absorbed
4 Lennon's bride
5 Loses temporarily
6 Dugout on the lake
7 Embryo, once
8 Like some blood cells
9 Ready for the job
10 Model alert! (Part 3)
11 Goes from hot to warm
12 Prom dress material, sometimes
13 Ermine in its brown summer coat
18 Many, many moons
23 Buffeted?
24 Model alert! (Part 4)
25 Endowment receiver
26 Yeses on the high seas
27 Rich deposit in a mine
28 Winter Olympics sport
29 Business attire
31 Ensnares
33 Burial chamber
34 Weapon used on a piste
35 Repair
37 Optimistic
41 Put bugs in someone's home
43 "... ___ I saw Elba"
44 What a judge should be
45 On an ocean liner
46 American pyramid builders
47 Word after sucker or rabbit
48 Needing refinement
50 Suffixes for "West"
51 Major continent
52 Paul Simon's "make a new plan" guy
53 Secretive "over here"
56 Rock with value
57 One way to be at ease?
solution