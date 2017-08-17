puzzle





ACROSS



1 Part of some tricky billiard shots



6 Business abbr.



10 Is a thespian



14 Certain Gulf State resident



15 Confidently affirm



16 Put on a sulky face



17 Model alert! (Part 1)



19 Sport played on horseback or in water



20 Exaggerator's suffix



21 Weaver's apparatus



22 Saffron-flavored rice dish



24 It may be represented by a rooster



25 Computerized records



26 Bowling sites



29 Feeling more achy



30 Not mine or theirs



31 Melody



32 Part of a rose



36 Touchy or sensitive



37 Weeped buckets



38 Drink heavily



39 Calls, in poker



40 Abhor



41 Large portion of the population



42 "The gift that ___ on giving"



44 Wasn't exactly truthful



45 Watts' relatives



48 Be genuinely concerned



49 With less slack



50 Great Lakes city



51 Extremely dangerous snake



54 Match up, as watches



55 Model alert! (Part 2)



58 "To ___ His Own"



59 Some servers at banquets



60 AKA, to a criminal



61 Covered with smoky cinders



62 It can be more



63 Any flower or cactus, e.g.

DOWN



1 Dove shelter



2 Andy's partner of old radio



3 Absorbed



4 Lennon's bride



5 Loses temporarily



6 Dugout on the lake



7 Embryo, once



8 Like some blood cells



9 Ready for the job



10 Model alert! (Part 3)



11 Goes from hot to warm



12 Prom dress material, sometimes



13 Ermine in its brown summer coat



18 Many, many moons



23 Buffeted?



24 Model alert! (Part 4)



25 Endowment receiver



26 Yeses on the high seas



27 Rich deposit in a mine



28 Winter Olympics sport



29 Business attire



31 Ensnares



33 Burial chamber



34 Weapon used on a piste



35 Repair



37 Optimistic



41 Put bugs in someone's home



43 "... ___ I saw Elba"



44 What a judge should be



45 On an ocean liner



46 American pyramid builders



47 Word after sucker or rabbit



48 Needing refinement



50 Suffixes for "West"



51 Major continent



52 Paul Simon's "make a new plan" guy



53 Secretive "over here"



56 Rock with value



57 One way to be at ease?





solution





