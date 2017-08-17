Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/17 17:13:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Part of some tricky billiard shots

  6 Business abbr.

 10 Is a thespian

 14 Certain Gulf State resident

 15 Confidently affirm

 16 Put on a sulky face

 17 Model alert! (Part 1)

 19 Sport played on horseback or in water

 20 Exaggerator's suffix

 21 Weaver's apparatus

 22 Saffron-flavored rice dish

 24 It may be represented by a rooster

 25 Computerized records

 26 Bowling sites

 29 Feeling more achy

 30 Not mine or theirs

 31 Melody

 32 Part of a rose

 36 Touchy or sensitive

 37 Weeped buckets

 38 Drink heavily

 39 Calls, in poker

 40 Abhor

 41 Large portion of the population

 42 "The gift that ___ on giving"

 44 Wasn't exactly truthful

 45 Watts' relatives

 48 Be genuinely concerned

 49 With less slack

 50 Great Lakes city

 51 Extremely dangerous snake

 54 Match up, as watches

 55 Model alert! (Part 2)

 58 "To ___ His Own"

 59 Some servers at banquets

 60 AKA, to a criminal

 61 Covered with smoky cinders

 62 It can be more

 63 Any flower or cactus, e.g.

DOWN

  1 Dove shelter

  2 Andy's partner of old radio

  3 Absorbed

  4 Lennon's bride

  5 Loses temporarily

  6 Dugout on the lake

  7 Embryo, once

  8 Like some blood cells

  9 Ready for the job

 10 Model alert! (Part 3)

 11 Goes from hot to warm

 12 Prom dress material, sometimes

 13 Ermine in its brown summer coat

 18 Many, many moons

 23 Buffeted?

 24 Model alert! (Part 4)

 25 Endowment receiver

 26 Yeses on the high seas

 27 Rich deposit in a mine

 28 Winter Olympics sport

 29 Business attire

 31 Ensnares

 33 Burial chamber

 34 Weapon used on a piste

 35 Repair

 37 Optimistic

 41 Put bugs in someone's home

 43 "... ___ I saw Elba"

 44 What a judge should be

 45 On an ocean liner

 46 American pyramid builders

 47 Word after sucker or rabbit

 48 Needing refinement

 50 Suffixes for "West"

 51 Major continent

 52 Paul Simon's "make a new plan" guy

 53 Secretive "over here"

 56 Rock with value

 57 One way to be at ease?

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus