S. Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils hydrogen-powered SUV

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest automaker, on Thursday unveiled a new hydrogen-powered sports utility vehicle (SUV) as part of efforts to expand emission-free vehicles.



The new fuel cell SUV is scheduled to make a market debut early next year, Hyundai said in a statement.



The South Korean company is targeting the new model's single-charge drive at more than 580 km, nearly 40 percent longer than its predecessor Tucson Fuel Cell vehicle.



Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor's Mirai hydrogen-powered vehicle currently has a driving range of about 500 km, according to Toyota's website.



Global automakers are facing tougher regulations around the world following the emissions-fabricating scandal by German carmaker Volkswagen.



Some of European countries recently said they were considering the sales ban on diesel-powered or gasoline-powered cars around 2040, leaving carmakers more desperate in green technology.

