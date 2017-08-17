Brazil's former minister charged with obstruction of justice

Brazil's Federal Prosecution Office(MPF) announced a formal charge of obstruction of justice Wednesday against Geddel Vieira Lima, former legislative affairs minister of President Michel Temer.



According to the prosecution, Vieira Lima tried to interfere in the investigations "Operation Cui Bono" and "Operation Sepsis," which investigated corruption in the government, especially targeting the wrongdoing at Caixa Economica Federal, where Vieira Lima was formerly an executive.



The Prosecution Office said that Vieira Lima attempted to prevent moneychanger Lucio Funaro, a member of Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, from striking a plea bargain deal and collaborating with the MPF. He reportedly intimidated Funaro's wife in order to force the financial operator not to testify in the case.



Vieira Lima was already under home arrest for another accusation of obstruction of justice. He was arrested following a testimony by Funaro, and revelations from the plea bargains of executives of meatpacking companies that have admitted to bribing government officials to overlook their violations of health and safety standards



Funaro is a key witness in corruption cases for which Vieira Lima is being investigated. Brazilian President Temer is also involved in those investigations. Temer was recently charged with corruption, yet the corruption charges against him have been dismissed. However, he may still be charged with obstruction of justice.

