Stuck seafood trucks from North Korea ready to be sent back: official

Photo: screengrab from a video filmed by Chen Qingqing

The local government in Hunchun, a city in Northeast China's Jilin Province bordering North Korea, is currently negotiating with North Korean authorities over the seafood trucks that are stuck between the two countries' customs ports after the Chinese government complied with the United Nations' fresh sanctions on certain exports from North Korea.

"The seafood that can't enter China is ready to be gradually shipped back to North Korea," an official from the entry-exit inspection and quarantine bureau in Hunchun told the Global Times on Thursday.

A Chinese trader, who also runs a WeChat account called Dali Shijiao in Hunchun, told the Global Times that many trucks carrying seafood from North Korea to China were stuck on the bridge between China's Quanhe customs port and North Korea's Wonjong customs port.

According to him, the trucks passed through the Yuanting port on Tuesday morning, but by then, the Quanhe port had stopped providing customs clearance services for seafood trucks from North Korea.

"We have passed North Korea's customs, so if we shall ship the seafood back to North Korea, we need to declare for imports. We have not handled relevant procedures [yet]," he told the Global Times on Thursday.

According to the trader, the hot weather has caused some frozen seafood to defrost and drip water through cracks on the trucks.

China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday announced the decision to forbid imports of coal, iron ore, lead and seafood from North Korea starting from Wednesday.

China's decision is enforcement of the new sanctions on August 5 passed by the United Nations Security Council, which not only banned North Korean exports of a number of products, but also prohibited North Korean laborers from working abroad as well as disallowing countries from setting up new joint ventures with North Korea. The sanctions act as punishments for North Korea's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

The new sanctions will "slash by a third" North Korea's annual export revenue, Reuters reported on August 6.