‘Inheritance Creation Exhibition’ in Guangdong highlights the work of young artists’

A traditional Chinese stationery storage box designed by Huang Weishan Photo: Courtesy of Guo Jing

An exhibition of works from young and promising artists, the Inheritance Creation Exhibition will open its doors to visitors at the Jinhai Cultural Center in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province Sunday as part of the ongoing Lecong Art Season.According to a press release sent to the Global Times Monday, the exhibition is divided into two sections: one for works by graduates of the China Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) and the other for young artists.The works on the exhibition will focus on social changes and the artists' observation of social life, as well as creative ideas about modern design.According to the curator Gao Yang, a total of 75 works from 67 artists have been selected for the exhibition.Wang Zhong, dean of the School of Urban Design at CAFA, said that the exhibition can be viewed as a test platform for young graduates to learn from the experience of seeing how visitors view their works.The exhibition is set to run until October 6.