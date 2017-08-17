Happy birthday:



While you have a right to be happy that your recent contributions have been recognized, this is not the time to rest on your laurels. Take advantage of this weekend to put in some extra time at work. While others play, you will move to the head of the pack. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 14, 16.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Feel free to schedule as many activities as you want this weekend. Time will be on your side, so no matter how much you pack your schedule you will be able to do everything you want. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will have to compromise if you want to bring a deal to a close. However, make sure you do not sign anything away without first consulting your superiors. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your communication skills are going to be your greatest asset this weekend. You will have no problem getting your message across when talking to others. A date with someone new will progress more smoothly than you imagined. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You are close to the finishing line with a big project. You may want to give everything a final once over this weekend to ensure that nothing is left to chance. Financial matters will have a direct impact on your personal life. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will encounter several twists and turns as you make your way down the road this weekend. A close friend will help you navigate as you try to find the right path to take. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Work has been wearing you down lately. Take a step back this weekend to catch your breath. Focus your energies on spending some time with loved ones. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Too much work and not enough time spent relaxing has caused your stress levels to shoot through the roof. It is imperative that you spend this weekend doing nothing but focusing on recharging your batteries. Watch a movie, go for a run or just sleep... whatever you do, just stay away from work. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Recent events have you rethinking your financial affairs, especially those involving joint ventures. A quick rundown of your finances will show you where you have not been getting the most of your investments. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



This weekend will prove to be the perfect time to move into a new direction. Do not hesitate to experiment and attempt new things. You won't know what you want until you've tried it. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Hobbies and creative endeavors will be highlighted this weekend. Relax your mind and inspiration will find you. Spending should be approached carefully. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your health should be a major focus this weekend. Do what you can to get more exercise by incorporating sports and other activities into your routine. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your weekend may start out on a sour note, but things will quickly improve as a surprise from your partner turns things around. Make sure you show your appreciation. ✭✭✭