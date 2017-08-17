puzzle





ACROSS



1 Flat tableland



5 Some party favorites



10 Distinct clothing



14 Graph line X or Y



15 The very best of the best



16 Marge's relative in a tub?



17 Crunch time, in many sporting events



20 Gallant horse



21 Said "Same here!"



22 Common cleansing agent



25 Place at the table



26 Shipping co.



29 Too cute, in a smart-alecky type of way



31 One not expecting a great reception?



35 Male offspring



36 Angels slugger Mike



38 Put a squeegee to work



39 Time when much gets done



43 Where Napoleon was exiled to



44 Started, as prolonged inclement weather



45 Camp bed, often



46 Call someplace home



49 Put in logical order



50 Slimming twins?



51 Molten rock



53 Movie projectionist's unit



55 Sought-after countertop marble



58 Awarded stars to, e.g.



62 When many return to work after a huge party



65 Arm bone



66 Transmissions via Internet



67 Beaming expression



68 Needed stitches



69 "Beetle Bailey" superior



70 Sharpen, as a sword edge

DOWN



1 Gaping mouths



2 Make like a banana and split



3 Job location



4 Coatings on hearths



5 Ring's shining glory



6 "The Greatest" of boxing



7 Watch over, as a store



8 Ladies' bags for small articles



9 Mid-sized sofa



10 Proceed with gusto



11 ___ vera



12 Govt.-certified, as patents



13 "You are performing badly"



18 Embraces as one's own



19 Latin abbreviation for "and others"



23 "Dynamic" prefix



24 Univ. teachers



26 Wedding figure



27 Town on the English Channel



28 Some small noses



30 Some gel containers



32 Jigsaw puzzle unit



33 Type of bath salts



34 Some music signs



37 One-on-one instructor



40 Type of crossing



41 "My king"



42 Aspiring doctor



47 "Shoot!"



48 Sidesteps



52 Pleasant smell



54 Response from the tickled



55 Prisoner's home



56 Teenage facial bane



57 One place to worship from



59 Hawaiian food staple



60 Ms. Brockovich



61 Unit of force



62 Second-stringer in the game



63 Lively country dance



64 Pub potable





solution





