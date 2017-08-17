Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/17 17:40:20

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Flat tableland

  5 Some party favorites

 10 Distinct clothing

 14 Graph line X or Y

 15 The very best of the best

 16 Marge's relative in a tub?

 17 Crunch time, in many sporting events

 20 Gallant horse

 21 Said "Same here!"

 22 Common cleansing agent

 25 Place at the table

 26 Shipping co.

 29 Too cute, in a smart-alecky type of way

 31 One not expecting a great reception?

 35 Male offspring

 36 Angels slugger Mike

 38 Put a squeegee to work

 39 Time when much gets done

 43 Where Napoleon was exiled to

 44 Started, as prolonged inclement weather

 45 Camp bed, often

 46 Call someplace home

 49 Put in logical order

 50 Slimming twins?

 51 Molten rock

 53 Movie projectionist's unit

 55 Sought-after countertop marble

 58 Awarded stars to, e.g.

 62 When many return to work after a huge party

 65 Arm bone

 66 Transmissions via Internet

 67 Beaming expression

 68 Needed stitches

 69 "Beetle Bailey" superior

 70 Sharpen, as a sword edge

DOWN

  1 Gaping mouths

  2 Make like a banana and split

  3 Job location

  4 Coatings on hearths

  5 Ring's shining glory

  6 "The Greatest" of boxing

  7 Watch over, as a store

  8 Ladies' bags for small articles

  9 Mid-sized sofa

 10 Proceed with gusto

 11 ___ vera

 12 Govt.-certified, as patents

 13 "You are performing badly"

 18 Embraces as one's own

 19 Latin abbreviation for "and others"

 23 "Dynamic" prefix

 24 Univ. teachers

 26 Wedding figure

 27 Town on the English Channel

 28 Some small noses

 30 Some gel containers

 32 Jigsaw puzzle unit

 33 Type of bath salts

 34 Some music signs

 37 One-on-one instructor

 40 Type of crossing

 41 "My king"

 42 Aspiring doctor

 47 "Shoot!"

 48 Sidesteps

 52 Pleasant smell

 54 Response from the tickled

 55 Prisoner's home

 56 Teenage facial bane

 57 One place to worship from

 59 Hawaiian food staple

 60 Ms. Brockovich

 61 Unit of force

 62 Second-stringer in the game

 63 Lively country dance

 64 Pub potable

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
