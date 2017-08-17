puzzle
ACROSS
1 Flat tableland
5 Some party favorites
10 Distinct clothing
14 Graph line X or Y
15 The very best of the best
16 Marge's relative in a tub?
17 Crunch time, in many sporting events
20 Gallant horse
21 Said "Same here!"
22 Common cleansing agent
25 Place at the table
26 Shipping co.
29 Too cute, in a smart-alecky type of way
31 One not expecting a great reception?
35 Male offspring
36 Angels slugger Mike
38 Put a squeegee to work
39 Time when much gets done
43 Where Napoleon was exiled to
44 Started, as prolonged inclement weather
45 Camp bed, often
46 Call someplace home
49 Put in logical order
50 Slimming twins?
51 Molten rock
53 Movie projectionist's unit
55 Sought-after countertop marble
58 Awarded stars to, e.g.
62 When many return to work after a huge party
65 Arm bone
66 Transmissions via Internet
67 Beaming expression
68 Needed stitches
69 "Beetle Bailey" superior
70 Sharpen, as a sword edge
DOWN
1 Gaping mouths
2 Make like a banana and split
3 Job location
4 Coatings on hearths
5 Ring's shining glory
6 "The Greatest" of boxing
7 Watch over, as a store
8 Ladies' bags for small articles
9 Mid-sized sofa
10 Proceed with gusto
11 ___ vera
12 Govt.-certified, as patents
13 "You are performing badly"
18 Embraces as one's own
19 Latin abbreviation for "and others"
23 "Dynamic" prefix
24 Univ. teachers
26 Wedding figure
27 Town on the English Channel
28 Some small noses
30 Some gel containers
32 Jigsaw puzzle unit
33 Type of bath salts
34 Some music signs
37 One-on-one instructor
40 Type of crossing
41 "My king"
42 Aspiring doctor
47 "Shoot!"
48 Sidesteps
52 Pleasant smell
54 Response from the tickled
55 Prisoner's home
56 Teenage facial bane
57 One place to worship from
59 Hawaiian food staple
60 Ms. Brockovich
61 Unit of force
62 Second-stringer in the game
63 Lively country dance
64 Pub potable
solution