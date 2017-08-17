Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Movie lines

A Clockwork Orange



发条橙



(fātiáo chénɡ)

1. Goodness is something to be chosen. When a man cannot choose he ceases to be a man.



善良是可以选择的东西。当一个人无法选择时, 他就不能再被称作是人。



(shànliánɡ shì kěyǐ xuǎnzé de dōnɡxī. dānɡ yīɡèrén wúfǎ xuǎnzé shí, tā jiù bùnénɡ zài bèi chēnɡzuò shì rén.)

2. I can't see much in the future, and I feel that any second something terrible is going to happen to me.



我看不到未来, 感觉下一秒就会有可怕的事情发生在我身上。



(wǒ kànbùdào wèilái, ɡǎnjué xiàyīmiǎo jiùhuì yǒu kěpà de shìqínɡ fāshēnɡ zài wǒ shēnshànɡ.)

3. It's funny how the colors of the real world only seem really real when you viddy them on the screen.



真是有趣, 现实世界的色彩似乎只有在屏幕上视频里呈现的时候, 才不失真。



(zhēnshì yǒuqù, xiànshí shìjiè de sècǎi sìhū zhǐyǒu zài pínɡmù shànɡ shìpín lǐ chénɡxiàn de shíhòu, cái bù shīzhēn.)

4. To what do I owe the extreme pleasure of this surprising visit?



这次拜访给我带来的极度愉悦到底从何而来？



(zhècì bàifǎnɡ ɡěi wǒ dàilái de jídù yúyuè dàodǐ cónɡhé érlái?)