S. African Communist Party reiterates calls for President Zuma to resign

The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Wednesday urged President Jacob Zuma to resign for his poor leadership.



The remarks by the SACP were made in response to the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party's demand to discipline those who supported the vote of no confidence against Zuma.



Acting SACP national spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo said for the discipline to prevail in the alliance, the ANC should discipline the South Africa's president for not consulting others before cabinet reshuffle.



"The SACP reiterates its call that President Zuma must resign. Holding the president accountable will show that the ANC is consistent on discipline," said Nxumalo.



The stepping down of the president alone would not help solve various systemic and structural problems facing the movement and the country, however, it would go a long way in building the basis for solving the problems associated with his failed leadership, Nxumalo added.



The SACP, ANC and the Congress of the South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are in a tripartite alliance ruling the country. Nxumalo said the decline in discipline have negatively affected the country.



"It would have long ago acted against deployed office bearers, including President Zuma for making decisions without consultation. Such poorly considered decisions, made in violation of the democratic and revolutionary discipline of our movement, plunged our country into a financial crisis," said Nxumalo.



The SACP accused Zuma of reshuffling the cabinet without consulting others. They also criticized the president's closeness to the Gupta family that was blamed for influencing the appointment of government officials and involving in corrupt deals with state owned enterprises.



"All other disciplines that turn a blind eye to these glaring realities are nothing but factional disciplines. All other democratic centralism that does not act against the rot is nothing but factional centralism," Nxumalo said.

