Science fiction theme of Shanghai Book Fair and International Literary Week 2017

Science fiction carries people's fantasies to unknown worlds and life in the future. Amazingly enough, more and more sci-fi technologies are becoming a reality, leading to the exploration of new places on Earth and beyond.The 2017 Shanghai Book Fair-Shanghai International Literary Week, co-organized by Shanghai Press and Publication Administration, Shanghai Writers Association and Publicity Department of Shanghai Hongkou District Committee of the CPC, have made sci-fi as this year's theme.The International Literary Week provides an opportunity for writers and readers to talk and think about the development and true meaning of sci-fi. Over 30 writers and scholars from China and abroad will participate in related forums, galas, readings, dialogues, lectures and book launches.The literary festival kicked off at an opening forum with sci-fi writers and enthusiasts sharing their thoughts on this topic. Ye Xin, vice-chairman of China Writers Association and Shanghai Writers Association, opened the forum with a retrospective of legendary stories written by past Chinese authors.He said that the roles in ancient works such as Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio written by Pu Songling (1640-1715) and Journey to the West by Wu Cheng'en (1500-1583) represent the Chinese people's imaginations."All the spirits and monsters are speaking a human language and the lusts they present are actually those of humans. The truth and meaning of being a human unfolds in a writer's imagination, which impresses generations," Ye said. "So the map and territory of sci-fi should be the Earth we are living on."A good mapCurtis Chen, a contemporary Chinese-American science and sci-fi writer born in Taiwan, used to work as a Silicon Valley software engineer, but said sci-fi was his true destiny."One of my earliest memories is of being in my crib, holding on to the bars so I could stand up and see the TV on the other side of the room. I remember watching three American TV shows: Bewitched, Space: 1999 and the original Star Trek," he said.Chen said that at the time he did not understand the idea of "dramatic presentation," only seeing humans exploring the galaxy. "I was basically one of the Thermians from Galaxy Quest," he said.He believes that a good map can guide people through treacherous terrain. "How we interpret reality affects what we do in reality," said Chen. "Imagination is our evolutionary advantage. Before humans made tools, we had to first imagine them. Everything that we've built throughout history is literally a product of our imagination."But he added that change is a long and difficult process. "Our responsibility, if we are willing to accept it, is to guide that change in a positive, peaceful, progressive direction," he concluded.Richard Morgan is an English sci-fi and fantasy author. Before becoming a full-time writer he taught at the University of Strathclyde for 14 years. His books are generally set in dystopian worlds.Morgan said that science fiction writers were, in the last century, regarded as "strange people" and not very welcomed in literary circles. But now that sci-fi has won over the world, publishers and movie producers are all clamoring to sign up the next big thing in science fiction writing.According to Morgan, sci-fi brings great influences to the world, however new technologies can be addictive and also have many other shortcomings.Therefore, Morgan contends that sci-fi should assume the responsibility of inspiring and influencing in order to fix rather than create problems.

Ye Xin, Richard Morgan and Curtis Chen speak at the opening forum and reception of Shanghai International Literary Week 2017 Tuesday.

Opening forum and reception of Shanghai International Literary Week 2017

Pamphlet for International Literary Week 2017

Audience members listening to speakers



Photos: Chen Shasha/GT