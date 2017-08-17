New services, deals

Cathay Pacific Airways
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday reported a loss of HK$2.05 billion ($262.07 million) for the first six months of this year, a stark comparison to a profit of HK$353 million reported a year ago, putting it on track for its first ever back-to-back annual loss since it was founded in 1946.
Group revenue edged up 0.4 percent to HK$45.9 billion.
In its passenger business, Cathay said its Australia and New Zealand routes performed below expectations while it was facing increased competition on routes to Canada, which put increased pressure on yield. Yields on its cargo services, however, rose 4.4 percent on strong demand for Chinese mainland exports.
Korean Air
To mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, Korean Air is launching a promotion which will allow passengers to enjoy an 8 percent discount on economy class and business class tickets from Tuesday to September 30.
The carrier has opened 33 routes to 25 destinations in China since it entered into the Chinese market in 1994. It has been the most-frequent overseas carrier with the most routes opened in China.
Hainan Airlines
Hainan Airlines will open a route from Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province to New York City on October 26. It will be the airline's second route from Chengdu to the US after the route to Los Angeles.
So far, it is the Chinese carrier with the most flights to North America, with 12 routes in total to the continent.
Emirates
Emirates on Tuesday launched "early bird" featured fares, which will enable passengers departing from the Chinese mainland to better plan and save on their trips during the coming winter and the following Spring Festival holiday season.
This offer also covers the Christmas
and New Year holiday period.
Early bird economy class tickets, starting from 3,988 yuan ($598), and business class tickets, starting from 14,788 yuan, are for round-trips and include fuel surcharges and tax.
The early bird fares are valid for bookings made before August 28 for travel between October 4, 2017 and April 30, 2018.