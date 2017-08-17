Racist Chinese rapper Xie Di’s hypocrisy is trollishly lame

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT





China's expat café society was set aflutter last week when Chengdu-based rapper Xie Di dropped Gua Laowai ("silly foreigners"), a diss track about the droves of poor-quality expats plaguing his motherland.



In appropriated, generic gangsta style, the rapper (whose alter-ego is Fat Shady) takes literal aim at "loser" English-teachers cum venture capitalists who have landed in China just for its pink-tinged banknotes and beautiful women.



The rapper's derivative video is mostly just him dressed up in brand-name foreign shoes and clothing strutting down a street or jumping around rented foreign sports cars. It appears to be an attempt to merge the aggressiveness of American rap with the pop magic that vaulted Korean artist Psy to international success. But it all culminates with Xie striking a baseball bat at an effigy of a foreigner.



The track and video caused a flurry of concerned think-pieces about China's recent rise of xenophobia and overt nationalism. Some commentators mused that the song indicates a new breed of intolerance and hatred toward outside influences; a manifestation of Chinese resentment toward the perceived privilege of its foreign populous.



After the video went viral on social media platforms, some progressive media outlets attempted to gauge reactions among China's foreign community. The outcome, however, has been a collective yawn. Shanghai's foreign residents - a growing number who are Millennial or Generation-Y - were raised on shock-rap and shock-rock. They've seen it all before.



This is, after all, the generation of foreigners who came of age listening to Eminem and Marilyn Manson while watching them pull the strings of parents and authority figures who were terrified of the influence they thought they held over their children's social sensibilities.



Fat Shady's methods of media manipulation are right out of the "Music Industry 101" playbook, except that the original Slim Shady whom Xie modeled his career, style and look after is now a relic who hasn't been relevant for at least a decade.



Many foreigners are also cynically amused by Fat Shady's lifestyle contradictions: performing a Western genre of music, suited in Western clothes, and posing with Western cars, all the while complaining about all things foreign.



But this trollishly lame hypocrisy actually makes more sense if viewed through a Chinese lens, as the targets of Fat Shady's xenophobic rhymes are not the foreigners he is ranting against but all the suburban Shanghai kids he hopes to enlist in his fan club.



The average middle-class Chinese millennial is probably not very familiar with the type of aggressive hip-hop pioneered by American urban youth, so they might mistakenly see Xie Di and his video as something new and revolutionary and thus want to share it on social media, thereby inadvertently spreading his racist message among China's youth.



In reading Xie's previous interviews and comments it seems clear to me that he is too smart an individual to be unaware of the irony of choosing the most Western of all music forms and clichés in which to attack his soft target.



He also appears to hold a deep passion for his musical path and the rebel stance inherent in hip-hop music. But in trying to push the buttons of foreigners for some needed attention he's going to have to refine his game.



After all, most of us long-term expats here in China have grown tired of seeing so much egregiously bad laowai behavior perpetuated by our newbie peers. In fact, nobody has been more harsh and critical of all the lazy Western immigrants - unemployable and unlovable in their own home countries - arriving here in recent years who flit from girl to girl and job to job, giving the rest of us a bad name.



Xie Di is a master troll; a social-media provocateur par excellence who has been honing his craft for years and is now playing his listeners like a Stradivarius. But his 15 seconds of fame on the world stage has come and gone; just an unintentional parody.



Now he will have to return to the time-honored path of annoying Chinese teenagers' parents so much that hopefully they will ban his music from their households, which in turn will enable him to emerge as a Chinese millennial icon.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.