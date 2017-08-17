Student spends summer vandalizing subway

A netizen who takes photos of himself vandalizing Shanghai subway property and shares them on social media platforms was recently reported to police. The account belongs to a 40-year-old man but it turns out the photos were being uploaded by his 13-year-old son.



Based on information provided by concerned netizens who reported him, the photos show him urinating on metro property and also splashing ink on subway station maps. After an investigation, it was revealed that the boy, who is currently on summer vacation, spends his days playing in subway stations, unbeknownst to his working parents.



Given that the suspect is under age, police educated rather than arrested him and ordered his father to discipline the child at home. The "mischievous child" admitted to and apologized for his misconduct and adverse influence on social media.





