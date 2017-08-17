Shanghai to launch new energy car lease service

By 2020, Shanghai is expected to have over 20,000 new energy cars available for periodic lease along with more than 6,000 local service network stations, according to Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission.



The new energy car sharing industry has become increasingly popular in Shanghai in recent years. The idea is that individuals can download a car sharing mobile app to book an available car; the rental price will be between 0.5 yuan ($0.07) and 1 yuan per minute.



The development of a new energy car sharing system is still in its earliest stage. A major challenge will be to make charging piles and charging stations widely available around town. Parking in Shanghai is also in short supply, another big concern.



Thus, the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission announced it will build a platform to support the development of new energy car sharing.





