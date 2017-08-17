The grass is always greener

What aspects of Chinese society impress foreigners most during their stay in China? What do they envy about Chinese people? And what will they miss most after they return to their home countries?



To find out the answers, the Global Times recently interviewed some foreigners seen on the streets of Shanghai.



American Alex Mahylis has been living in China for a few years. He said every time he comes back to China, he tends to be surprised by the country's fast development. "I feel like the country continues to get more and more advanced. It's just very impressive to see," he said.



Similar sentiments were echoed by 19-year-old half-Chinese Maya Zhou, who has been living in China for 17 years before recently moving to America to start university. Zhou told the Global Times that she tends to be amazed by the country's rapid development every time she comes back for the holidays.



"For example, now you can scan QR codes and pay for everything through Alipay or WeChat, which is just so awesome," she said. "I also noticed that people are becoming more open-minded and liberal. In Shanghai I see a lot of people have tattoos now."



Likewise, Russian student Catherine Valley, who has been in China for two years, also said she is always impressed with China's efficiency. "For instance, it takes the Chinese a very short time to construct a new building or a new metro line. I think we Russians cannot build something that fast," she said.



Valley said another thing that impressed her is Chinese people's "free" lifestyle. She pointed out that many Chinese don't care about how other people perceive them in public, so they wear whatever clothes they want and behave whatever ways they feel like.



"In the beginning, I felt they behaved too free, but after a couple years in China I am used to it," Valley added.



Londoner Babar Arshad is doing an internship in Shanghai. He said the thing he admires most about Chinese society are its sense of family and its respect for senior citizens. "Where I am from in the UK, the idea of respecting older people has gone out of the window," Arshad said.





Deep impressions



American Akash Pradhan, who is currently traveling in China for the first time, said Shanghai's city layout and convenient public facilities were a pleasant surprise for him.



"The city is well-organized, the public facility system and transport system are also well-organized," he told the Global Times.



Likewise, American high school graduates Jack Molitor and John Comai complimented Shanghai's subway system as "so convenient, cheap and clean." Molitor added that he was quite impressed with the city's housing.



"We went up the Oriental Pear Tower, and when we looked out we saw all the housing complexes and apartments, like a sea of buildings," he said. "There is nothing like this in New York or Philadelphia. It is amazing that China has such a large population yet can still house everyone."



When asked what they envy about Chinese people, Pradhan said he envies that Chinese people can always enjoy so much delicious local food but still stay fit. "Ordinary Chinese people seem to be pretty fit. In America, obesity is quite a big problem," Pradhan said.Molitor said he envies China's long history and cultural heritage. He explained that the oldest buildings in America are from the 1700s, when the country was founded; but much of China's architecture is from ancient times.



Valley said she envies the public infrastructure of big cities like Shanghai. "I am afraid that when I return to Moscow, I'll be missing the convenient infrastructure I enjoy here," she said.



As for British Arshad, he said he envies Chinese people's sense of hospitality. "The service at restaurants here is a lot better than in the UK. Here what I found is that I always have someone to check on me," he said, adding that in London once you get your food, waiters tend to forget about you.





Food, transportation and tech



Indeed, all interviewees agreed that what they will miss most is authentic Chinese cuisine. Arshad, who is fond of hotpot, said he likes it not just as a meal but as a social event. He explained that, in the US, people only eat their own portions and rarely share with others.



Similarly, Molitor pointed out that the abundance of dining options in Shanghai is a huge plus. "In the US, almost everything is fast food, and even though there is lots of fast food in Shanghai, there are also many other options," he told the Global Times.



Russian interviewee Valley said the convenient ways of obtaining food in Shanghai, such as ordering apps, is what she will miss, as Russia has no such online food service platforms.



Public transportation also weighed heavily on each interviewee's mind. Zhou told the Global Times that in Los Angeles, where she is studying, she doesn't have a car or even a driver's license, so it is basically impossible for her to get around without a friend to help.



"But in China, there is public transportation everywhere; I can pretty much go anywhere in Shanghai just using that," she added.



American Mahylis said he will miss China's rapid railway network. "I just rode a bullet train from Beijing to Shanghai in under five hours. It was very comfortable. In the US we don't have trains that fast," he told the Global Times.



He added that when the weather is really bad in China, airplanes are not a reliable option, but trains always run on time no matter what.



China's social lifestyle and culture will be sorely missed by many, including Zhou. "Chinese people tend to just do their own thing and be themselves on the streets, and I kind of envy that genuine feeling," she said.



Likewise, the traveler Pradhan said the most fun part of his visit to China has been watching the people, who are quite different than Americans. "I will miss being part of it," he added.



Arshad pointed out that WeChat, which allowed him to socialize with local friends, post stuff, make payments and hail a taxi, is a technology that Britain is lacking.





